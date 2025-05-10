Commissioner, DC Review Emergency Preparations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the emergency preparedness by Rescue 1122 to deal with any unforeseen situation.
The district emergency officer briefed them on first aid, safety measures in case of fire, and immediate evacuation procedures.
They were informed that training is being provided by rescue personnel in an easy and effective manner so that one can protect themselves and others in any emergency situation. The In-charge Rescue 1122 stated that holding training sessions and creating awareness among the public is the need of the hour so that people can protect themselves and help others.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoG faculty meets to reschedule exams7 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice7 minutes ago
-
SNGPL celebrates Pakistan army success17 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws nabbed, arms & drugs seized17 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute at tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow17 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promote education for interest of youth future: CM Bugti17 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi friendship forum holds meeting on Pak-India War17 minutes ago
-
RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice27 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh27 minutes ago
-
25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting27 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1943 kg of drugs worth Rs 165.4 mln27 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression27 minutes ago