Commissioner, DC Review Emergency Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner, DC review emergency preparations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the emergency preparedness by Rescue 1122 to deal with any unforeseen situation.

The district emergency officer briefed them on first aid, safety measures in case of fire, and immediate evacuation procedures.

They were informed that training is being provided by rescue personnel in an easy and effective manner so that one can protect themselves and others in any emergency situation. The In-charge Rescue 1122 stated that holding training sessions and creating awareness among the public is the need of the hour so that people can protect themselves and help others.

