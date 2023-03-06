UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Review Musical Show Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Commissioner, DC review musical show preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Sunday visited the National Hockey Stadium to review the preparations of seven-day Jashan-e-Baharan musical show, starting from Sunday, March 5.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider also accompanied him during the visit. Both the officers reviewed the preparations for the musical show and sitting capacity for citizens.

The commissioner said that eminent singers of the country would perform in seven-day musical show every evening. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Saeed, Aima Khan and other singers would present their musical skills for public entertainment.

He said that a food Fun Mela was also being arranged at Jilani Park from March 5, in which top 20 'Food Brands' of Lahore would set up their stalls for public refreshment.

Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Sama would be organised at various shrines including Data Darbar, he said and added that Punjabi Folk Music shows would be organised at the Jilani Park.

About other arrangements, the commissioner said that major arteries of the provincial capital would be decorated with lights. Three shows of Lucky Irani Circus will be organised at the Greater Iqbal Park for seven consecutive days. Marathon race competitions would be held on March 12. Race On Wheel and Fun Race would also be organised.

