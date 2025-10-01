Commissioner, DC Send Off Position-holders To Lahore Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday sent off the position-holding students of the Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2025 to Lahore for the provincial award distribution ceremony organized by the Punjab government.
On the occasion, the position holders were presented with a guard of honour, while teachers, parents, and board officials also attended the event.
Congratulating the successful students, the Commissioner said that the remarkable achievement was the result of the hard work of both the students and the guidance of their parents and teachers, who deserve equal appreciation. He urged the students to not only strive for the pride of their families but also work with dedication for the prosperity, development, and peace of the country.
He advised the students to plan their future wisely, make better decisions, and learn from their life experiences.
“This is the age of information and artificial intelligence. Students must play a positive role in society, make informed decisions, adopt book reading alongside the syllabus, and use social media constructively,” he added.
Later, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner held an interactive session of more than two hours with the students, listening to their questions and providing guidance.
A total of 41 position holders, including 16 from Matriculation and 25 from Intermediate, participated in the ceremony before departing for Lahore.
Also present on the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rana Muhammad Abubakar, Board Secretary Abu-ul-Hasan Naqvi, Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, along with teachers and parents.
