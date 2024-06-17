Commissioner, DC Share Eid Joys At SOS Village
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema visited SOS Village and the Child Protection Bureau to share Eid joys with the children.
The commissioner congratulated the children by cutting Eid cake with them and distributing gifts among them.
The Child Protection Bureau and SOS Village organized special meals for the children to celebrate the occasion.
Commissioner Aamir Khattak emphasized the importance of caring for the children and instructed the administration to organize special parties with delicious foods and evening park visits.
"Eid is a reminder of the sensitivity of children, so special care should be taken," said Commissioner Khattak.
He stressed that children should not lack anything and that these moments spent with them are always memorable.
Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema highlighted the aim of protecting children from feelings of inferiority.
"Providing all possible facilities to the children in SOS Village and the Child Protection Bureau is a top priority for the Punjab Government," he assured.
