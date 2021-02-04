Commissioner, DC to lead Kashmir Solidarity rally on Feb 05

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will lead Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on February 05 (Friday) to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will lead Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on February 05 (Friday) to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rally will be taken out from Shahbaz Building to the office of the Post Master General at about 11 am in which officers and officials of all government departments and members of civil society and social organization will participate in large number.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked all officers of different government departments and representatives of NGOs to attend the rally so that strong voice could be raised against Indian atrocities against our Kashmiri brothers.

A part from Commissioner and DC, officers of Police, Revenue, Works and Services, Irrigation, food and Agriculture, Information, Anti Corruption, HESCO and others departments along with their sub ordinate staff would take part to show Solidarity with Kashmiris.