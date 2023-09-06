Commissioner, DC visit Ahmadpur East to inspect flood-affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the flood-affected areas of Ahmedpur East.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inspected the flood-affected areas of Mauza Pipli Rajan, Mauza Ghalwan, and Beat Langah.

He also visited the flood relief camps. He said that rehabilitation of flood affectees should be done with national zeal and dedication. He said that food, livestock feed, and medical facilities have been provided to the people living in the relief camp.

Commissioner Bahawalpur has said that essential medicines should be provided in the medical camps. Dr. Ehtsham Anwar said that precautionary measures should be taken to protect the flood affectees from contagious diseases. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Ahmad Nadeem Qureshi, and the staff of the Rescue 1122 and Health Department were present.