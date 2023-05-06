Commissioner, DC visit Bakhtawar Cadet College

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday visited Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls here.

On arrival they were presented a salute by college cadets.

Talking to cadets, the Commissioner said that the nation is confident that our girls' cadets would play a full-fledged role in the development of the country and society as Bakhtawar Cadet College is showing the best performance.

The Commissioner said that this is the first girls' Cadet college in Pakistan, which along with education is providing better opportunities for future challenges and defense of the country.

The Commissioner assured all possible support for the development of Cadet College and educational facilities for girl cadets.

On the occasion, Principal Dr. Freeda Shaikh welcomed Commissioner and other guests and said that with the efforts of the college administration and teaching staff the cadets with their dedication and struggle have achieved significant success in education and side by side in the extracurricular section.

The Principal said that cadets are given special attention on religious education and character building. Later the Principal gifted Sindhi traditional Ajrak and cadets' made calligraphic gifts to the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

On the occasion, the Commissioner announced a cash prize of Rs 25000 to cadets Ashbal and Hira Qasim for best Calligraphy. During the visit Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner planted saplings at the college premises.