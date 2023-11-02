Commissioner, DC visit camp set up for illegal foreigners repatriation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited the camp set up at Khayaban Sir Syed for repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The Commissioner and the DC reviewed all the arrangements made to facilitate the illegal foreigners.

The Commissioner directed that the Assistant Commissioner Cantt to remain stationed at the center to supervise all the arrangements and the repatriation process.

He said, "No country allows a citizen to reside illegally in the country as illegal residents cannot be brought under the law, which increases the crime rate."

Such centers had been set up in every district of the division where illegal residents were being kept, the Commissioner informed.

NADRA desks had also been set up at the centers, where the records of those brought were checked immediately, Liaquat Ali Chatta said and informed that a control room had been set up to make the security foolproof from where continuous monitoring was being done.

Those who have license, card, reason for the stay are released, the Commissioner said.

A medical camp and adequate arrangements had also been made in the center for the security of the illegal foreign nationals, the Commissioner said.

He said, "The illegal residents who are being brought to the center do not face any difficulty."

The illegal foreign nationals were being treated like guests and food, drinks, medical and security were being provided to them, he informed.

Total 117 persons were brought in the center set up in Jhelum, 240 in Attock, 14 in Rawalpindi and 75 in Chakwal, who would be sent to KPK tomorrow morning for further repatriation process.

The Commissioner informed that illegal residents were being kept in the center and they would be deported from Torkham border on Friday and Saturday.

To a question, the Commissioner informed that Police were searching for illegal residents in the field.

Nearly 1000 foreigners had voluntarily returned from Rawalpindi, he said.

To another question, he said that some illegal housing societies had kept illegal foreigners as guards and strict operation was going on against them.

The operation would continue till the last illegal foreign national would be deported, he informed.