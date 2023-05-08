UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Children Park, Different City Areas

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Children Park and different areas of Nawabshah on Monday

During the visit, the commissioner said that district administration should complete the work on the children's park within the stipulated time to provide a better environment to citizens and also instructed for installation of swings for children's entertainment.

DC informed the commissioner that the work on the completion of parks was in its last stage.

He said that after completion the parks would be formally inaugurated.

The DC said that the district administration was striving to make the parks exemplary. He said that all possible measures were being taken to resolve the issues of citizens on a priority basis and provide the best entertainment facilities.

