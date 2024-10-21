Commissioner, DC visit DHQ

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Commissioner, Rakhshan Division, Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani along with Deputy Commissioner, Kharan, Muneer Ahmed Somroo on Monday visited Divisional Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The commissioner visited various departments of the hospital and discussed various issues with the hospital’s administration.

He talked to high officials of the health department to resolve issues of the hospital on priority including provision of blood bags for thalassemia patients and emergency department. He said that the blood bags were provided by the health department on an emergency basis to the hospitals

Medical Superintendent, Dr Mehboob Baloch handed over the bags to the laboratory's staff on the occasion.

