Commissioner, DC Visit DHQ City Hospital

Commissioner, DC visit DHQ City hospital

Divisional Commissioner Sahiwal Ali Bhadur Qazi accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the emergency ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) City Hospital Okara and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sahiwal Ali Bhadur Qazi accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the emergency ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) City Hospital Okara and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients.

They inquired from the patients and their families about the medical facilities being provided in emergency ward, provision of medicines, behaviour of doctors and paramedical staff.

The commissioner said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide the best healthcare facilities to people of the province, adding that besides issuing of health card facility in Okara, steps were being taken to further expand the scope of health facilities in government hospitals.

