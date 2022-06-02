UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Flour Mills To Check Record, Quality Of Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday visited different flour mills including Al-Farooq to inspect wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday visited different flour mills including Al-Farooq to inspect wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal also checked stocks of wheat and flour in various flour mills.

The Commissioner said that under the special package announced by Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz,the rate of 20 kg wheat flour bag was fixed at Rs 980, while of 10 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 490.

Smuggling of wheat and flour would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators, he said, adding the administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates fixed by the Punjab government.

The spokesman informed that Noor ul Amin Mengal had cancelled the wheat quota of Al-Madina Flour Mills for non-compliance with the orders of the government regarding provision of flour at subsidised rates.

The administration had also issued show cause notices to five flour mills of Rawalpindi district including New Khurram Flour Mills, Al-Naveed Flour Mills, Zaman Four Mills, New Habib Flour Mills and Al-Waris Flour Mills for grinding wheat less to the fixed quota.

The spokesman shared that DC Jhelum Kamran Khan also conducted raids at different flour mills and checked the records, while DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Attock check post and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to stop wheat smuggling.

The Commissioner and the DC Rawalpindi, he said, were also monitoring the supply of the wheat flour in the open market.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan also carried out inspection of different markets to check availability of subsidised atta in the markets.

The spokesman further informed that DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had formed Flour Mills Monitoring Committees at Tehsil level in light of the orders of the Punjab Government to monitor the quantity of wheat being supplied to each flour mill on daily basis.

The committees were directed to oversee other measures to ensure supply of flour in the open market and review bags of flour each mill was producing daily, besides checking the details of flour bags being provided to the dealers by each flour mill, he said.

The committees were also instructed to address the complaints of the citizens regarding the availability of flour bags and compile their reports on daily basis, he added.

