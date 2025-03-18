Commissioner, DC visit hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, visited the emergency and outpatient departments of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

She inspected the state-of-the-art 128-slice CT scan machine, provided by the Chief Minister of Punjab for Bahawal Victoria Hospital, which has been made available for poor and deserving patients. Musarrat Jabeen stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab's vision is to provide best healthcare facilities to the public. She also inquired from the patients and their attendants about the available treatment facilities and expressed satisfaction with the provision of medicines to patients in the hospital's outpatient department.

The Medical Superintendent of BVH, Director of the Emergency Department, and other relevant officers were also present. The commissioner instructed that patients should not face any difficulty in receiving treatment. She also reviewed the system for providing medicines to patients in the outpatient and emergency departments of the hospital. She said that doctors and paramedical staff should play their role in providing healthcare facilities to people.