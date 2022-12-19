UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Industrial Estate To Inspect Development Work

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner, DC visit industrial estate to inspect development work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Monday visited Industrial Estate Bahawalpur and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that according to the master plan, the construction work of the industrial estate should be paced up and provide facilities to the investors for the development of the industry.

He was informed that the industrial estate covering an area of 483.48 acres consists of 274 plots of one acre, 48 plots of 0.5 acres and 262 commercial plots consisting of 4 marlas and 4.5 marlas, while the estimated cost of the development of industrial estate is Rs 9985 million.

