Commissioner, DC Visit Land Record Centre To Improve Facilities For Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:12 PM

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre and reviewed facilities being given to citizens

According to the official sources, they visited different branches and sought public feedback about services delivery.

Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad issued certain instructions to resolve public issues. He stated that Punjab government was providing all facilities related to property documents under one roof.

The process of registration of identity cards in property records should be expedited.

All the Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director Land Records should formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

Deputy Commission Aamir Karim also inspected the system of obtaining ownership paper at Land Record Centre. He stated that the Revenue system was being upgraded.

He hinted that government was providing 120 services under one roof and he termed it a good initiative. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan gave detailed briefing.

