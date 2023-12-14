Commissioner, DC visit LDA One Window Cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rindhanwa, along with Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, conducted a visit to Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) One Window Cell, here on Thursday.

During the visit, citizens' concerns were addressed, while Director One Window Cell briefed on its functionality.

The Cell is undergoing reforms mirroring the private sector.

Commissioner and DC Lahore also inspected the Sifting Cell, assessing its operations.

Following the digitization of Johar Town, work is underway on digitization of Green Town and Faisal Town, Director IT Abdul Basit provided insights into the record digitization process.

Present at the briefing were Additional DG Housing Owais Mushtaq, Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Director Admin, Director SPU Kaleem Yousaf, IT Director, and relevant officers.