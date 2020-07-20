Commissioner, DC visit Mirakhel cattle market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Monday paid a surprise visit to Mirakhel cattle market and issued warning to the contractors for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government.

The commissioner directed the district administration to seal the cattle market, if the contractors do not follow the SOPs .

He directed the district administration, all TMS, WSSP, District Livestock Office, Civil Defense Volunteers and livestock market contractors to work together to fight the coronavirus besides ensuring an infected free place for the peoples.

He said arrangements should be made for reception and first aid at the entry points of the cattle market, paths should be constructed to make social distance, water spray should be ensured in the market premises to control dust and dirt.

The commissioner directed the district administration staff to park water tanks for drinking water and water arrangements should be made for hand washing at the entrances of the cattle market and placing of sanitizers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said all SOPs issued by the provincial government should be complied with otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.