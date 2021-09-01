UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Nishtar-II Site, Kidney Centre

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:58 PM

Commissioner, DC visit Nishtar-II site, Kidney centre

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Rasool and Deputy Commissioner, Amir Kareem Khan, paid visit to under constructed Nishtar-II project and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Rasool and Deputy Commissioner, Amir Kareem Khan, paid visit to under constructed Nishtar-II project and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) here on Wednesday.

During visit to Nishtar-II, the commissioner said that Punjab govt was taking keen interest in completion of the project within stipulated time as it would reduce the burden of patients on Nishtar Hospital.

He stated that Rs 5.75 billion have been released so far adding that no laxity would be tolerated in timely accomplishment of the project.

Mr Rasool informed that Punjab was exhausting all resources to extend best health facility to masses.

Earlier, commissioner was briefed that in first phase 500 bedded building would be constructed besides doctors and nurses residential tower and cafeteria.

He was told that Nishtar-II would cost Rs nine billion.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, AC city, Khawaja Umair Mahmood were accompanied the officials.

Later, they visited MIKD and inquired about health of the patients and the facilities being extended to them.

Commissioner said that Kidney transplantation at the health facility would help minimize illegal transplant of vital organ.

He hoped that it would give new lease of life to patients.

MIKD chief, Dr Ali Imran was also present.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

30 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

30 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.