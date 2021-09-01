Commissioner, DC visit Nishtar-II site, Kidney centre

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Rasool and Deputy Commissioner, Amir Kareem Khan, paid visit to under constructed Nishtar-II project and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Rasool and Deputy Commissioner, Amir Kareem Khan, paid visit to under constructed Nishtar-II project and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) here on Wednesday.

During visit to Nishtar-II, the commissioner said that Punjab govt was taking keen interest in completion of the project within stipulated time as it would reduce the burden of patients on Nishtar Hospital.

He stated that Rs 5.75 billion have been released so far adding that no laxity would be tolerated in timely accomplishment of the project.

Mr Rasool informed that Punjab was exhausting all resources to extend best health facility to masses.

Earlier, commissioner was briefed that in first phase 500 bedded building would be constructed besides doctors and nurses residential tower and cafeteria.

He was told that Nishtar-II would cost Rs nine billion.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, AC city, Khawaja Umair Mahmood were accompanied the officials.

Later, they visited MIKD and inquired about health of the patients and the facilities being extended to them.

Commissioner said that Kidney transplantation at the health facility would help minimize illegal transplant of vital organ.

He hoped that it would give new lease of life to patients.

MIKD chief, Dr Ali Imran was also present.