Commissioner, DC visit PMCH, inspects treatment facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical Hospital and inspected treatment facilities to patients during night time and the sanitation situation of the hospital and wards.

Commissioner expressed his anger at the hospital administration over the bad sanitation situation and strictly directed to bring improvement in the situation.

He instructed hospital administration to provide better treatment facilities to patients and ensure the punctual attendance duty of doctors and staff so as to cope with any emergency during the night shift.

The Commissioner also instructed to conduct any test of admitted and visiting patients from the hospital laboratory.

On the occasion, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Amanullah Bahngwar briefed the Commissioner about treatment facilities being accorded to patients.