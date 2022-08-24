Commissioner, DC visit rain affected areas of Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited Matli, Talhar and Tando Bago area and reviewed post rain situation.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, Commissioner on the occasion directed relevant officers and staff to utilize all available resources for dewatering of rain water and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The Commissioner said that all out efforts were being taken for carrying out drainage work of accumulated rain water which should be completed immediately.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to extend relief to rain-hit people including provision of tents and other necessary material besides shifting them to safe places.

DC on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner about the overall situation and ongoing relief activities.

Commissioner directed all officers to complete all arrangements on emergency basis and remain alert for dealing any untoward situation.

He assured that the Sindh Government would not leave rain-affected people in this difficult moment and provide every possible assistance.