UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Rain Affected Areas Of Badin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Commissioner, DC visit rain affected areas of Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited Matli, Talhar and Tando Bago area and reviewed post rain situation.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, Commissioner on the occasion directed relevant officers and staff to utilize all available resources for dewatering of rain water and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The Commissioner said that all out efforts were being taken for carrying out drainage work of accumulated rain water which should be completed immediately.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to extend relief to rain-hit people including provision of tents and other necessary material besides shifting them to safe places.

DC on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner about the overall situation and ongoing relief activities.

Commissioner directed all officers to complete all arrangements on emergency basis and remain alert for dealing any untoward situation.

He assured that the Sindh Government would not leave rain-affected people in this difficult moment and provide every possible assistance.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Alert Hyderabad Bago Badin Matli Nawaz Khan Post All Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

4 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

6 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

11 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.