UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Ramzan Bazaars To Review Arrangements, Check Rates Of Essential Commodities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of essential commodities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars set up at Committee Chowk and Double Road to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars set up at Committee Chowk and Double Road to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner and DC during the visit checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

Earnest efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens, he said and directed the officers concerned to further improve the facilities at Ramzan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cells set up in Ramzan bazaars, he said and informed that official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge a complaint. Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Special price magistrates were deployed in Ramzan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district to take action against profiteers, he said.

The commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramzan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added.

The commissioner informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, the DC said.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramzan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramzan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said adding, from 21st Ramzan onward, these bazaars would be declared 'Eid Bazaars' and Eid goods including children's garments and shoes would also be available for sale.

Related Topics

Social Media Agriculture Visit Road Sale Rawalpindi Price Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Market From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - ..

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - US Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Admin imposes Rs 384,000 fines on 162 profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 384,000 fines on 162 profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Medical camp held in Speen Wam

Medical camp held in Speen Wam

2 minutes ago
 DIG terms students as country's future

DIG terms students as country's future

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesda ..

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesday

4 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biol ..

Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biolabs in Ukraine - Yarovaya

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.