Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of essential commodities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars set up at Committee Chowk and Double Road to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars set up at Committee Chowk and Double Road to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner and DC during the visit checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

Earnest efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens, he said and directed the officers concerned to further improve the facilities at Ramzan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cells set up in Ramzan bazaars, he said and informed that official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge a complaint. Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Special price magistrates were deployed in Ramzan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district to take action against profiteers, he said.

The commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramzan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added.

The commissioner informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, the DC said.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramzan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramzan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said adding, from 21st Ramzan onward, these bazaars would be declared 'Eid Bazaars' and Eid goods including children's garments and shoes would also be available for sale.