Commissioner, DC Visit Site Of Under Construction Road

Published July 29, 2022

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir on Friday visited the Dubai Chowk Model Town A and inspected the construction work on a two-lane road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir on Friday visited the Dubai Chowk Model Town A and inspected the construction work on a two-lane road.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and officers of other relevant departments.

The commissioner directed the officers to expedite the work on the two-lane road. He also stressed the need for timely completion of other development schemes, and asked the concerned to take immediate steps for managing the drainage system.

