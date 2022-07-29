Commissioner, DC visit site of under construction road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir on Friday visited the Dubai Chowk Model Town A and inspected the construction work on a two-lane road.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and officers of other relevant departments.

The commissioner directed the officers to expedite the work on the two-lane road. He also stressed the need for timely completion of other development schemes, and asked the concerned to take immediate steps for managing the drainage system.