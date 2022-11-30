UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner, DC visit site of under construction Jhangra Motorway Link

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inspected the ongoing development works of the Motorway Link Jhangara East.

Jhangra Eastern Motorway Link's construction works will be completed this year.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that encroachments on the sides of the highway should be removed and electric poles should be installed in proper condition. He said that unnecessary delay should be avoided so that the cost does not increase. He said that the motorway links should be completed on time and handed over to the relevant department so that the facilities could be provided to the people.

The government has provided additional funds of 1.1 billion rupees for this project.

Commissioner directed officers to visit the field regularly to maintain transparency and quality in development projects.

Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz has said that the construction work of the 42 kms long Jhangra East Motorway Link is in progress and 4 billion rupees funds were allocated. Out of which 1.3 billion rupees have been used.

