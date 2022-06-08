UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Various Areas To Inspect Sale Of Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Commissioner, DC visit various areas to inspect sale of fertilizers

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar alongwith Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the stores of Fertilizer Dealers at Chak No. 42 DB Adda, Chandi Chowk Yazman and Mathra Bangla today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar alongwith Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the stores of Fertilizer Dealers at Chak No. 42 DB Adda, Chandi Chowk Yazman and Mathra Bangla today.

They reviewed the supply of fertilizer to farmers at fixed rates.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inquired from the farmers about the stock of fertilizers and sale at fixed rates.

He said"Uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to the farmers as per government subsidy will be ensured."He warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders of fertilizers who were exploiting the farmers economically.Commissioner Bahawalpur was informed about the problems of farmers. He also issued orders to the concerned departments in this regard.

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalpur Yazman From Government

Recent Stories

Four injured over land dispute

Four injured over land dispute

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

7 minutes ago
 PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from Ju ..

PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from June 11

7 minutes ago
 Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakist ..

Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakistani youth platform to show tal ..

7 minutes ago
 World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial s ..

Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial sector: Khurram Dastgir

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.