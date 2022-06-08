Commissioner, DC visit various areas to inspect sale of fertilizers

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar alongwith Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the stores of Fertilizer Dealers at Chak No. 42 DB Adda, Chandi Chowk Yazman and Mathra Bangla today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar alongwith Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the stores of Fertilizer Dealers at Chak No. 42 DB Adda, Chandi Chowk Yazman and Mathra Bangla today.

They reviewed the supply of fertilizer to farmers at fixed rates.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inquired from the farmers about the stock of fertilizers and sale at fixed rates.

He said"Uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to the farmers as per government subsidy will be ensured."He warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders of fertilizers who were exploiting the farmers economically.Commissioner Bahawalpur was informed about the problems of farmers. He also issued orders to the concerned departments in this regard.