Commissioner, DC visit various offices to inspect attendance, punctuality

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various offices to inspect the attendance and punctuality of staff.

They instructed officers to ensure punctuality during office hours and implement an open-door policy for the public to facilitate grievances.

They emphasized the need to transition the efficiency of office work onto paperless technology. They inspected the control room of the Nigehban Ramazan Package and directed that the distribution targets of the Ramazan package be met on time.

The Commissioner examined various offices in the Deputy Commissioner Complex and reviewed office affairs.

Additional Commissioner Ishfaq Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Network Administrator Azeem Zeeshan, and other officers were present.