Commissioner, DC visit vegetable, fruit Mandi Rawat to review administrative affairs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited the vegetable and fruit Mandi in Rawat and reviewed the administrative affairs.

Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, Officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the traders were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the vegetable bidding process and inquired from the citizens about the establishment of the the Mandi .

The people appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government regarding the establishment of vegetable and fruit Mandi in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner also appreciated efforts of the officers concerned made to increase vegetable and fruit Mandi stalls.

The Commissioner directed the Director Agriculture to give special discount to the local farmers.

He said that Items would be available at 20% lower prices in Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit Mandi as compared to the Islamabad Green Mandi, the Commissioner said adding, the residents would get quality vegetable and fruit items at affordable prices in Rawat Mandi.

He informed that all the basic facilities had been provided in Rawat Mandi to facilitate the stall holders and the citizens.

The Commissioner urged the media representatives to play their key role to publicize the vegetable and fruit Mandi.

Rawalpindi's three million population would directly benefit from the vegetable and fruit Mandi, he added.

The establishment of a Rawat Mandi would help promote business activities at regional level, the Commissioner said.

The administration worked day and night for the smooth function of the Rawat Mandi, the DC added.

The district administration was trying to ensure the sale of essential commodities in the city according to the prices of the vegetable market, he said adding, with the establishment of Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market, the citizens would get affordable and quality essential items.