Open Menu

Commissioner, DC Visit Vegetable, Fruit Mandi Rawat To Review Administrative Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner, DC visit vegetable, fruit Mandi Rawat to review administrative affairs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited the vegetable and fruit Mandi in Rawat and reviewed the administrative affairs.

Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, Officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the traders were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the vegetable bidding process and inquired from the citizens about the establishment of the the Mandi .

The people appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government regarding the establishment of vegetable and fruit Mandi in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner also appreciated efforts of the officers concerned made to increase vegetable and fruit Mandi stalls.

The Commissioner directed the Director Agriculture to give special discount to the local farmers.

He said that Items would be available at 20% lower prices in Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit Mandi as compared to the Islamabad Green Mandi, the Commissioner said adding, the residents would get quality vegetable and fruit items at affordable prices in Rawat Mandi.

He informed that all the basic facilities had been provided in Rawat Mandi to facilitate the stall holders and the citizens.

The Commissioner urged the media representatives to play their key role to publicize the vegetable and fruit Mandi.

Rawalpindi's three million population would directly benefit from the vegetable and fruit Mandi, he added.

The establishment of a Rawat Mandi would help promote business activities at regional level, the Commissioner said.

The administration worked day and night for the smooth function of the Rawat Mandi, the DC added.

The district administration was trying to ensure the sale of essential commodities in the city according to the prices of the vegetable market, he said adding, with the establishment of Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market, the citizens would get affordable and quality essential items.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sale Rawalpindi Market Media All From Million

Recent Stories

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

19 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

49 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

52 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan