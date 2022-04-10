UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visiting Ramzan Bazaars To Review Arrangements, Check Rates Of Essential Commodities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner, DC visiting Ramzan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq are visiting Ramzan Bazaars set up in different areas of Rawalpindi division to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

The commissioner and DC had visited Committee Chowk, Double Road, Haideri Chowk, Murree Road, Dhoke Hasu, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Adyala Road, Chungi No. 22, Chur Chowk and other Ramzan Bazzars and reviewed the arrangements besides checking rates of essential commodities.

The commissioner and DC during the visits also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

Earnest efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens, the Commissioner said and directed the officers concerned to further improve the facilities at Ramzan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cells set up in Ramzan bazaars, he said and informed that official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints.

Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Special price magistrates were deployed in Ramzan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district to take action against profiteers, he said.

The commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramazan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added.

The commissioner informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, the DC said.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramzan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said adding, from Ramzan 21st onward, these bazaars would be declared 'Eid Bazaars' and Eid goods including children's garments and shoes would also be available for sale.

/395

Related Topics

Murree Social Media Agriculture Road Sale Rawalpindi Chur Price Jhelum Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Market From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

15 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.