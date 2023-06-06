UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visits Cancer Hospital, Inspects Treatment Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Police Muhammad Yousuf Chandio visited Cancer Hospital (NOREN) and inspected the treatment facilities given to patients.

The Commissioner said that Cancer Hospital is catering to better treatment for patients.

He said that divisional and district administrations would provide all possible cooperation to resolve the issues faced by hospitals.

He said that this hospital was providing better treatment to cancer patients of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and other districts of the province.

On the occasion, Director NOREN Cancer Hospital Muhammad Sadiq Noherreo informed Commissioner and DIG that the hospital comprises 60 beds and 14 Cancer patients are under treatment at present while more than 100 patients attend Outpatient Department (OPD).

He said that the hospital conducts tests for cancer, heart, kidneys, throat, bone pain and other different diseases at low rates.

He said that the hospital provides free food three times a day to admitted patients. Director said that the government has provided machinery for the treatment of cancer patients.

He said that the Sindh government has provided Rs 30 million from Zakat Fund while Pakistan Baitul Mal has provided Rs 40.5 million to hospitals for the provision of medicines at low prices and facilities for tests.

Director Muhammad Sadiq said that the hospital is facing problems with electricity and others due to a paucity of funds.

The Commissioner advised the Director to write regarding issues and problems of the hospital so that measures could be taken to resolve the same.

