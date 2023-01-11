UrduPoint.com

Commissioner DC Visits Flour Sale Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner DC visits flour sale points

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inspected flour sale points at different places in the city.

Deputy Director food Adnan Badr, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were also present. Commissioner Bahawalpur along with district administration officers inspected Nasir Flour Mill, and Batala Flour Mill and reviewed the flour stock.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the flour sale point at Saraiki Chowk and inspected the flour supply process.

He has said that a proper supply of flour should be ensured at flour stalls.

It was told that 145,000 bags of 10 kg flour have been added to the daily quota of Bahawalpur. A 10kg bag of flour is available at Rs 1649 at allocated shops and 146 sales points. price control magistrates are taking action against the people involved in hoarding and overpricing of flour. During the last week, fines of more than Rs 2 million have been imposed across the division.

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalpur Nasir Price Million Flour

Recent Stories

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

5 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

11 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

21 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.