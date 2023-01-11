Commissioner DC visits flour sale points

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inspected flour sale points at different places in the city.

Deputy Director food Adnan Badr, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were also present. Commissioner Bahawalpur along with district administration officers inspected Nasir Flour Mill, and Batala Flour Mill and reviewed the flour stock.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the flour sale point at Saraiki Chowk and inspected the flour supply process.

He has said that a proper supply of flour should be ensured at flour stalls.

It was told that 145,000 bags of 10 kg flour have been added to the daily quota of Bahawalpur. A 10kg bag of flour is available at Rs 1649 at allocated shops and 146 sales points. price control magistrates are taking action against the people involved in hoarding and overpricing of flour. During the last week, fines of more than Rs 2 million have been imposed across the division.