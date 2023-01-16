UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visits Gajrah Wah Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited both sides of Gajrah Wah Canal passing through city limits from Sanghar Road to Kinchi Pull to turn it into public entertainment site.

During the visit, they collected information about the cost of the scheme and the provision of facilities from the officials.

The Commissioner advised for better planning of the scheme that shall provide modern entertainment facilities for the public. He said the scheme would be helpful in preventing the encroachment on both sides of Gajrah Wah Canal and multiplying the beautification of the city with the latest facilities.

On the occasion, the DC said scores of schemes have been initiated for beautification schemes and Gajrah Wah canal project is one of the links, adding that district administration is striving for a cost-effective beautification program for the city and for providing a healthy environment.

Assistant Executive Engineer Works said both sides of the canal would be strengthened side by side with the provision of entertainment facilities to the public.

Additional Commissioner SBA Subhash Chandar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other officials were present on the occasion.

