Commissioner, DC Visits Heatwave Relief Camps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi along with Deputy Commissioner, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Monday visited the Heatwave relief camps and wards established at various public places including Dolphin Chowk, Clock Tower, New Bus stand, Tanga Stand, Shahi Bazar Rohro, Old Sukkur, Shlimar and hospitals in taluka sukkur city , New sukkur and Rohri in Sukkur district.
The Divisional Commissioner has appealed to the public to take all precautionary measure during the heatwave which will affect sukkur division during the coming 10 days.
The Local MET officials said that it will be extreme heatwave and temperature would likely to rise by 6 to 8 degree more to the existing one. People should avoid movement from 11am to 3pm , drink more water ,cover their heads while moving and take special care of old age people and children.
