Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited Thalassemia Care Center and met with Thalassemia children patients.

Briefing the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner regarding working of Center, the Secretary Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society Dr Muhammad Sadiq Siyal and Joint Secretary Ghulam Nabi Channa informed and took them on visit of laboratory, Blood Bank and free Pharmacy and informed in detail about treatment of registered 2500 Thalassemia children.

Talking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that he was pleased to see the administration of the center, supply of blood to Thalassemia involved patients, their total treatment and provision of free food.

Commissioner said that he would cooperate if this centre carried up to the Institute of Blood Diseases. Commissioner asked Chairman Board Prof Ali Bux Soomro to compile a complete proposal and paper work with regard to the Institute following which the matter would be taken to government authorities and pass the bill from Sindh Assembly.

He said that with the establishment of the Institute of Blood Diseases, the treatment would be easy for blood related diseases.

He proposed to raise awareness among the general public regarding prevention and increase in numbers of Thalassemia.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner to remain in contact with administration of Thalassemia Care Center with all possible support.

Earlier when Commissioner when arrived at center was presented bouquet of flowers by Thalassemia involved children Danish Tunio and Bibi Kiran. Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Information Secretary Board Qazi Javed Sanai, Dr Umer Shahzad Rathore, Mansoor Pasha, Shahid Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Later the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner visited Sweet Home being administered by Pakistan Baitul Mal and collected details about facilities available for orphan children. Deputy Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Shaheed Benazirabad Shahzad Jaskani regarding residential facilities to more than 100 children, their food, education and other facilities.

He informed that after completing education at Sweet Home many of the children got admission at Cadet College and other higher education institutions. On the occasion Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the facilities accorded at Sweet Home and extended all possible cooperation.