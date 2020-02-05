The divisional and district administrations on Wednesday organized rallies to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The divisional and district administrations on Wednesday organized rallies to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A rally led by the Commissioner Muhmamad Abass Baloch and the Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro was taken out from the office of the Commissioner Hyderabad to Post Master General's office at Thandi Sarak.

Addressing the rally, Commissioner said that world powers should play their role to get the United Nations resolutions implemented which give right of plebiscite to Kashmirs. He said the brutality of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir had unveiled the obnoxious face of India.

The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Waliullah Dal said that today all Pakistanis were on streets and roads for supporting our Kashmiri brethren and giving message to world that now Indian atrocities must be stopped and Kashmirs should be given right of self -determination.

The DC Hyderabad Aisha Abro said that Indian army was violating human rights in occupied valley. She demanded for holding plebiscite in Kashmir so that people of Indian occupied Kashmir could live freely.

She said all Pakistanis stood with Kashmirs and would keep supporting them till their freedom.

The officers and staff of Revenue, education, Police, Information, social welfare departments, scouts NGOs and people from civil society took part in the rally. The participants having placards and banners of freedom of Kashmir were chanting slogans against Indian government.

Another rally led by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio was taken out from SSP office to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against human rights violations being committed against people of Indian Held Kashmir.

The DCs of other districts of Hyderabad division also organized rallies to observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in their respective district headquarters.

In Matiari, the DC Ghulam Haider Chandio led the rally to condemn Indian actions against innocent people of occupied Kashmir. Rally was attended by large number of people including officials of different government departments and representatives of civil society organizations.

In Thatta, the DC Muhammad Usman Tanveer led the rally to show solidarity with the people of IOK who had been confined into their homes since last 185 days.

The participants of the rally also demanded of the world community to take notice of the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian government against people of Kashmir. They said people of Pakistan will continue to support their Kashmiri brethren for getting their right to self-determination.

In Jasmhoro, a big rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Capt Fareeduddin Mustafa was organized to condemn Indian legislation to revoke status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was participated by large number of people including employees of different government department. The participants of the rally while holding placards and banners, demanded of the world community to take serious notice of the human rights violation in Indian Held Kashmir.