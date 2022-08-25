UrduPoint.com

Commissioner De-sealed Daewoo Bus Terminal After Addition Of New Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner de-sealed Daewoo bus terminal after addition of new buses

Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday de-sealed Daewoo bus terminal after addition of new fleet of buses for plying from Peshawar to Swat, Abbottabad and DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday de-sealed Daewoo bus terminal after addition of new fleet of buses for plying from Peshawar to Swat, Abbottabad and DI Khan.

The Commissioner de-sealed Daewoo terminal after personally visiting and inspecting the new buses and facilities for the commuters.

It is to mention here that the Commissioner had sealed the bus terminal while taking note of public complaints regarding outdated and unfit inter-city buses and insufficient services and missing facilities.

