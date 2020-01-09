UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Decides To Activate Expo Centre Hyderabad

Thu 09th January 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced the activation of Expo Centre by organizing fruits and vegetables bazaars twice in a week.

The organizing of fruits and vegetable bazaars in collaboration with the growers would not only activate the Expo Centre but it also help in overcoming the issue of price, provision of fruits and vegetables in reasonable rates to the citizens but also provide opportunity to growers to sale their agriculture produces directly discouraging the trend of middlemen, the Commissioner said while presiding over the meeting of the officers of concerned departments here at his office on Thursday.

According to decision, he informed that fruits and vegetables bazaar would be organized on each Saturday and Sunday in Expo Centre where the stalls would be provided to growers to display their agriculture produces.

He informed that prime objective of organizing the bazaar was to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables on reasonable rates and citizens of Hyderabad could take sigh of relief from recent price hike.

"The Expo Centre is situated near to new vegetable market growers from Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad would face no difficulty in bringing their produces for sale", he added.

The Commissioner also directed the officers concerned including Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Yousuf Shaikh to finalize the rules for operating fruits and vegetables bazaar at Expo Centre,

