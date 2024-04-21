Open Menu

Commissioner Declares April 23 As Public Holiday In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Commissioner declares April 23 as public holiday in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has declared April 23 (Tuesday) as public holiday in Karachi Division due to the visit of foreign dignitaries.

According to notification issued by the Commissioner, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public during visit of the foreign dignitaries.

All government and private offices, educational institutions (public/private) will remain closed except the essential services and officials involved in emergency duties, notification stated.

