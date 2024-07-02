Commissioner Dera calls for sectarian harmony during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam on Tuesday called for sectarian harmony among all ranks during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

He stated this while chairing a meeting at his office held to review overall arrangements made for the holy month of Muharram which was also attended by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Gulfam Abbas, former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with member of the peace committee, representatives of Pakistan Army, religious scholars of Sunni and Shia sects and officers of other relevant departments.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said that Muharram teaches us the lesson of peace, brotherhood and unity.

He directed the police department to ensure security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram, adding, the security plan formed for the holy month must be fully implemented.

Similarly, he instructed the PESCO authorities to avoid unannounced electricity loadshedding and tripping.

He said all the departments concerned must use all of their resources for peaceful conduct of Muharram ul Haram.

Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti told the meeting that a comprehensive plan has been prepared regarding security arrangements for the holy month of Muharram which will be fully implemented.

He urged upon the citizens to play their role in establishing and maintaining peace which he said was mandatory for the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria said the people of Dera Ismail Khan had demonstrated exemplary brotherhood, solidarity and unity during Muharram last year. He hoped that the same brotherhood would be seen this year as well.

He said the peace committee was also making all out efforts for the sake of peace in the city.