Open Menu

Commissioner Dera Calls For Sectarian Harmony During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner Dera calls for sectarian harmony during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam on Tuesday called for sectarian harmony among all ranks during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

He stated this while chairing a meeting at his office held to review overall arrangements made for the holy month of Muharram which was also attended by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Gulfam Abbas, former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with member of the peace committee, representatives of Pakistan Army, religious scholars of Sunni and Shia sects and officers of other relevant departments.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said that Muharram teaches us the lesson of peace, brotherhood and unity.

He directed the police department to ensure security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram, adding, the security plan formed for the holy month must be fully implemented.

Similarly, he instructed the PESCO authorities to avoid unannounced electricity loadshedding and tripping.

He said all the departments concerned must use all of their resources for peaceful conduct of Muharram ul Haram.

Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti told the meeting that a comprehensive plan has been prepared regarding security arrangements for the holy month of Muharram which will be fully implemented.

He urged upon the citizens to play their role in establishing and maintaining peace which he said was mandatory for the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria said the people of Dera Ismail Khan had demonstrated exemplary brotherhood, solidarity and unity during Muharram last year. He hoped that the same brotherhood would be seen this year as well.

He said the peace committee was also making all out efforts for the sake of peace in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Electricity Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Same All Unity Foods Limited PESCO Muharram

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

3 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan