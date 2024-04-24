Open Menu

Commissioner Dera For Achievement Of Anti-polio Campaign's Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Zafarul islam on Wednesday said that all efforts should be made to ensure the achievement of the targets during the upcoming anti-polio drive across the division.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the arrangements regarding the upcoming anti-polio campaign which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, District Health Officers and representatives of other departments concerned including health, local government, police, WHO, EPI and others. Besides, Deputy Commissioners of Tank, South Waziristan (Upper) and South Waziristan (Lower) participated in the meeting online.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign besides the performance of the previous campaigns was also reviewed.

It was informed that the campaign will be started from next week keeping in view the security situation and all the arrangements including team training, micro-planning and security arrangements have been completed.

About the problems faced regarding the anti-polio campaign, it was said that there were various challenges which include security, lack of staff and others. On which, the commissioner ordered immediate steps to resolve all issues including lack of staff.

Likewise, he said, adequate measures should be taken for the protection of anti-polio teams so that they could perform their services without fear and danger.

The commissioner directed the police department to ensure the full implementation over the security plan prepared for the anti-polio campaign.

He said all the officials concerned should perform their duties diligently to ensure not only the achievement of targets during the anti-polio campaign but also maximum coverage so that each child up to the age of five years must be administered anti-polio drops in order to protect them from the crippling disease.

He also appealed to all the parents to get their children up to five years of age administered anti-polio drops during every anti-polio campaign so that they could be protected from life-long disability.

