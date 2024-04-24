Commissioner Dera For Achievement Of Anti-polio Campaign's Targets
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Recent Stories
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poppy crop discarded in Khyber district3 minutes ago
-
Farmer deprived of cash Rs 172,000 by dacoits in Khanewal3 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive launched at Charsaddah to 45,000 Out-of-School children13 minutes ago
-
Director primary school Range Larkana visits exam center23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against drug suppliers23 minutes ago
-
Qaiser, delegation discus investment potential in KPT, other ports33 minutes ago
-
Bugti calls emergency meeting over shortage of water in city43 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to government hospital Preetabad53 minutes ago
-
Married woman stifled to death53 minutes ago
-
PM vows to work for country along with students1 hour ago
-
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Federation, provinces to jointly overcome biggest challenge of economic stability: PM1 hour ago