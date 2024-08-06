Open Menu

Commissioner Dera For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for timely completion of development schemes across the division by ensuring quality of work

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the progress over development projects which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas besides officers of different departments including C&W, Dera Development Authority (DDA), Planning and Development, Local Government, education, Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Health Engineering and other.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ADP and other ongoing development schemes was given by the departments concerned. It was told that work was underway on 273 ADP schemes in the division. The construction of flyovers in Dera Ismail Khan will be started soon.

Similarly, various schemes of Public Health Engineering were also underway related to clean drinking water, drainage and treatment plants.

The work over different schemes regarding construction of new schools and upgradation of some other schools’ buildings was also in progress.

The commissioner instructed the departments concerned to share the details of all ongoing schemes and the progress over those schemes with his office so that the timely completion of development schemes could be ensured.

He said all the necessary steps would be taken to remove the hurdles and to resolve issues in the way of development.

Moreover, he directed the deputy commissioner to personally visit the sites of development schemes and review the progress. Especially, he said, all the obstacles should be removed in the way of drainage projects. Similarly, he said, the construction work in the central jail should also be inspected.

On this occasion, the commissioner also appealed to the citizens to minimize the use of plastic bags and also avoid throwing them into the drains as these were the main source of blockage of drainage.

