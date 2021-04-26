Commissioner Dera for uninterrupted supply of food items to Sasta Bazaars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Monday directed the concerned quarters to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible items to Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan to address the grievances of the people.

Presiding over an important and emergency meeting to review the Corona situation, he said during Ramazan and he would not tolerate any negligence in providing relief to the masses.

The meeting was attended by DPOs of all the three districts of the division, Deputy Commissioners Arifullah, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Tank and Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan.

The Commissioner said he would personally oversee all matters relating to the supply of edible items including grains, ghee, sugar and flour so that the relief packages launched for the people could be run in transparent manners.

The Commissioner directed the Assistant Director Local Government and Assistant Commissioner in Wana to monitor the Sasta Bazaar in Tank on a daily basis, and submit a report.

Referring to the spread of the infectious coronavirus, the Commissioner said that the number of Corona cases in Dera Division was not high but the situation could worsen if precautions and implementation of Corona SOPs were not observed.

He issued instructions to immediately close the famous shrines of Syed Pir Sabir Shah Tank, Blot Sharif and Sedrah Sharif Dera to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

Later, Dr. Majid gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the current situation of Corona infection in Dera division.

He said that there were a total of 2382 positive cases in Dera Division. 470 tests were being conducted daily out of which an average of 19 were positive and so far there were 206 active cases in the division.

Dr. Majid said that no corona patient had died in the last 24 hours, the situation was under control but negligence or non-implementation of Corona SOPs could worsen the situation so strict measures were needed to be taken in this regard.