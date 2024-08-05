Open Menu

Commissioner Dera Lauds Role Of Peace Committee In Maintaining Law & Order

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Commissioner Dera lauds role of peace committee in maintaining law & order

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday said the peace committee has an important role in establishing and maintaining law and order in the Division

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday said the peace committee has an important role in establishing and maintaining law and order in the Division.

He expressed these views during a meeting with peace committee members held at his office which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, Chairman Peace Committee Abdul Haleem Qasuria and other members of the committee.

During the meeting, the committee members welcomed the newly appointed commissioner and deputy commissioner. Different issues being faced by the local people, especially the peace and law and order were discussed in the meeting.

The commissioner said the peace committee played an important role in establishing peace in the region during last 10 to 15 years.

He said that conflict or disagreement between two parties was a common matter, but timely resolution of disputes was an important thing, adding, the role of Peace Committee for the purpose was commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman said that after assuming her charge she prioritized immediate service delivery.

She said that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems being faced by the local people of Dera Ismail Khan including education system, drug peddling, hoarding, encroachments and others.

The commissioner said the people of Dera Ismail Khan and Peace Committee should play their role and cooperate with the administration for further promotion of peace in the region as this city belongs to them.

At the end of the meeting, the peace committee members assured the administration of their full support.

Related Topics

Resolution Education Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan