Commissioner Dera Lauds Role Of Peace Committee In Maintaining Law & Order
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday said the peace committee has an important role in establishing and maintaining law and order in the Division.
He expressed these views during a meeting with peace committee members held at his office which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, Chairman Peace Committee Abdul Haleem Qasuria and other members of the committee.
During the meeting, the committee members welcomed the newly appointed commissioner and deputy commissioner. Different issues being faced by the local people, especially the peace and law and order were discussed in the meeting.
The commissioner said the peace committee played an important role in establishing peace in the region during last 10 to 15 years.
He said that conflict or disagreement between two parties was a common matter, but timely resolution of disputes was an important thing, adding, the role of Peace Committee for the purpose was commendable.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman said that after assuming her charge she prioritized immediate service delivery.
She said that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems being faced by the local people of Dera Ismail Khan including education system, drug peddling, hoarding, encroachments and others.
The commissioner said the people of Dera Ismail Khan and Peace Committee should play their role and cooperate with the administration for further promotion of peace in the region as this city belongs to them.
At the end of the meeting, the peace committee members assured the administration of their full support.
