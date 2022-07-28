Commissioner Dera lauds role of police in maintaining peace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq has appreciated the role of the police force and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace in the district.

Talking in a meeting with Incharge Bomb Disposal Squad Aniyatullah Tiger here, the commissioner said that law enforcement agencies including the police had rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area and their efforts would always be remembered.

He also highlighted the sacrifices of the Bomb Disposal Squad during the war against terrorism and said that their services during emergency situation cannot not be forgotten.

The commissioner said that all efforts should be made to fully implement the Muharram security plan to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram.

On this occasion, the in charge of the Bomb Disposal Squad said that an effective strategy has been prepared to ensure peace and avoid any untoward incident.