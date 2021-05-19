Commissioner Dera opens inclusion of 34 more areas in land record

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration Dera Ismail Khan is also working hard on computerization of revenue records.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif during the inauguration of the 34 new Moza Jaat (areas) records in the service delivery system for computerization to ease the job for public service delivery.

Commissioner Dera was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir. Additional Commissioner Dera while giving details to Commissioner Dera said that revenue records of 96 locations. Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif mingled with the people present in the office of Service Delivery System. He got acquainted with their problems. He asked the people about the problems. The people expressed their satisfaction over this new computerized system. The Revenue Record directly checked the computerized system operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dera said that now people will not have to go round the Patwar Khanas ten times. In one minute people will get the record of their land. This process is being expedited and it is being overseen by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz himself. Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan has also been directed to send the report of this computerized system on a daily basis and should review all phases of the service delivery system. He ordered immediate opening of a separate counter for women.

He also issued orders to ensure good seating arrangements and water supply for the cleaners on a regular basis.

The Commissioner said the provision of electricity should be at all times in order to ensure due facilities to the people in time.

He also apprised the Director Land Computerized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding a separate power transformer for the purpose. He said that whatever problems there may be, give them in writing to the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

"We will talk to the concerned authorities," he added. He informed that now computerization of revenue records of major locations would be done for which the existing space would not be sufficient, upon which Commissioner Dera Amir Latif immediately ordered expansion of the service delivery system. He also directed that a grievance cell be set up to provide relief to the people and provide them with facilities at their doorsteps as per the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.