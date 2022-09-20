Commissioner Dera reviews Anti Dengue parameters

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Aamir Afaq on Tuesday reviewed preventive parameters against the spread of dengue virus and said the dengue was a life threatening disease

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Aamir Afaq on Tuesday reviewed preventive parameters against the spread of dengue virus and said the dengue was a life threatening disease.

He called upon the masses to join hands with the monitoring teams constituted by the health department to make area virus free, according to a press release issued here by the management of District Health Department.

In line with devising effective mechanism to handle the spread of dengue virus the health department has constituted special teams under its umbrella to conduct survey and collect samples across the marshy lands in Pharpur, Kulachi, Paroa and Daraban tehsils.

As a sequel of drive the data and samples from Paharpur so far had been collected while the survey and sample collection work as well eradication campaign of larva in the rest of Tehsils was underway.

The commissioner called upon the residents to ensure their environment dengue free with all out preventive steps.

The residents were urged to use insect repellant , wear long sleeved shirts and long pants in addition to controlling mosquitoes inside and outside their homes.