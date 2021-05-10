Commissioner Dera visits Sasta Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Monday visited Sasta Bazaars and the complaints cell set up to review the public complaints.

Flanked by Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi, he checked the took round of all the stalls at the Bazaars and check grocery items.

After monitoring the lockdown situation in the markets, he also visited the office of Rescue 1122, met the rescue teams there and checked their equipment, besides the details of the fire brigade vehicles and ambulances.

Assistant Commissioner Tank Hameed Khan Afridi, Muhammad Yusuf Jatoi and DFC Salahuddin were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said in the light of the orders of the provincial government the administration was using all available resources to provide relief to the citizens in all the districts of Dera Ismail Khan Division.

An ordinary citizen could benefit from the pro-people policies of the government, he said, adding that the ongoing corona wave in the country was becoming very critical and it was important to take precautions to stay safe.

He urged the masses to ensure use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing to keep themselves safe.