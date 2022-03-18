UrduPoint.com

Commissioner DG Khan Approves Uplift Schemes For Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Commissioner DG Khan approves uplift schemes for Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :DG Khan Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha has given conditional approval of various development projects of Rs15 crore in Muzaffargarh district.

While presiding over meeting of Divisional Development Working Committee here on Friday he served show cause notices on officials concerned for 'unnecessary delays' in the public health scheme initiated under provincial annual development programme.

The commissioner said that lack of interest of officers in projects of public interest would not be tolerated.

He said sewerage line and other facilities should be completed first in the road projects.

Deputy Commissioner Musa Razane attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Obaid Al-Rasheed, Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar Jatoi, Assistant Director Muhammad Adeel, Sheikh Ijaz, Waqar Shoaib, Jawad Malik, XEN Amjad Khan, Adnan Mahmood and others.

Related Topics

Road Muzaffargarh Jatoi

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan announces squad for three ODI ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan announces squad for three ODIs, One-off T20I

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s baseless objection to O ..

Pakistan rejects India’s baseless objection to OIC’s invitation to Kashmiri ..

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief ur ..

Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief urges sustained int'l support t ..

10 hours ago
 UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, ..

UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, bolstering its priorities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>