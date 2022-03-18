Commissioner DG Khan approves uplift schemes for Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :DG Khan Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha has given conditional approval of various development projects of Rs15 crore in Muzaffargarh district.

While presiding over meeting of Divisional Development Working Committee here on Friday he served show cause notices on officials concerned for 'unnecessary delays' in the public health scheme initiated under provincial annual development programme.

The commissioner said that lack of interest of officers in projects of public interest would not be tolerated.

He said sewerage line and other facilities should be completed first in the road projects.

Deputy Commissioner Musa Razane attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Obaid Al-Rasheed, Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar Jatoi, Assistant Director Muhammad Adeel, Sheikh Ijaz, Waqar Shoaib, Jawad Malik, XEN Amjad Khan, Adnan Mahmood and others.