Commissioner DG Khan calls for general well-being of masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Dr Irshad Ahmad directed concerned administrative staff to not only play role for early completion of development schemes, general well being of people as well to retain their confidence.

While presiding over meeting of district development committee here on Wednesday, he pressed for completing all development projects till deadline of 15th June,next month.

Earlier, DC Shoeb Tareen while giving briefing in the meeting said that at least 1376 projects worth billions of rupees were initiated in district Muzaffargarh here. Until now, he said, about 62 percent work was completed smoothly. Rest of the work was underway at sharp pace and anticipated to be finalized before the marked deadline.

All district government officials including Additional Commissioner, CEO Health had come to make input in the meeting.