UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner DG Khan Calls For General Well-being Of Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:59 PM

Commissioner DG Khan calls for general well-being of masses

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Irshad Ahmad directed concerned administrative staff to not only play role for early completion of development schemes, general well being of people as well to retain their confidence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Dr Irshad Ahmad directed concerned administrative staff to not only play role for early completion of development schemes, general well being of people as well to retain their confidence.

While presiding over meeting of district development committee here on Wednesday, he pressed for completing all development projects till deadline of 15th June,next month.

Earlier, DC Shoeb Tareen while giving briefing in the meeting said that at least 1376 projects worth billions of rupees were initiated in district Muzaffargarh here. Until now, he said, about 62 percent work was completed smoothly. Rest of the work was underway at sharp pace and anticipated to be finalized before the marked deadline.

All district government officials including Additional Commissioner, CEO Health had come to make input in the meeting.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh June All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

32 minutes ago

Int'l week for road safety to celebrate from Today ..

13 minutes ago

Malawi destroys 17,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccine ..

13 minutes ago

Seven old technology brick kilns sealed

13 minutes ago

AC visits Taxila hospital

13 minutes ago

SECP Harnessing Capital Market for Women Empowerme ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.