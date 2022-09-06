UrduPoint.com

Commissioner DG Khan Division Visits Flood Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Commissioner DG Khan division visits flood affected areas

Commissioner DG Khan Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Taunsa Tehsil

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Taunsa Tehsil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was decided to channelize flood water of the rivers and mountains to barren lands and fields situated in the area.

Liaqat Ali Chatta recited Fatiha for those who died in flood waves. He expressed condolences with their relatives and handed over cheques as financial assistance.

He said that there was no substitute for human life and the relief funds would help improve economic conditions of the affected family. He also visited the cracks of Indus High and Basti Nadi.

Besides, the Commissioner took notice of the looting of relief goods kept for the flood victims in Taunsa.

About 42 people involved in looting goods from the warehouse of Boys Degree College Taunsa were arrested, he said.

During the inspection of Taunsa, the Commissioner inspected the warehouse, tent settlement, flood and medical campus. He also reviewed water situation in the river at Head Taunsa and took a briefing from the officers.

He inspected tents, flood and medical relief campus of Taunsa while inspecting Boys Graduate College Taunsa. He took information about the availability of medicines, medical facilities and related issues.

ADCR Tayyab Khan and AC Asad Chandia accompanied him.

