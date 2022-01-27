UrduPoint.com

Commissioner DG Khan Reviews Two-lane Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan reviewed a two-way road project stretching from Chowk Qureshi to Qasba Gujarat during his visit paid here Thursday.

The 12 kilometres long under-construction road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 25.44 billions. Construction of bridge on DG canal was also termed to be part of the project.

The Commissioner was given briefing on the occasion as well.

Later, Liaqat Chattha went to site of mechanical waste treatment plant through which a Turkey- based NGO would treat sewerage water of the hospital to use it further for agricultural purpose.

The said project was estimated to cost around Rs. 110 million.DC Muzaffargarh Syed Musa Raza was present along with senior concerned officers upon his visit.

