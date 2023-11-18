Commissioner DI Khan chairs high-level meeting regarding anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the task force for anti-polio was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam.

Regional Police Officer Dera, Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioners of various districts, District health officers, EPI, local government and police officials, representatives of WHO and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

The Commissioner presided over the meeting online, during which he was given a briefing regarding the anti-polio measures and the security situation. He instructed and said that anti-polio is a national duty, he directed the officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication to make the area polio-free.

In this regard, he said no negligence or complacency would be tolerated and it should be ensured that children aged up to five years age were administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio drives so that no child suffered from life-long disability due to lack of vaccination.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the refusal cases during the campaign.

The commissioner appealed to all parents to cooperate fully with the anti-polio vaccination teams and make sure that every child up to the age of five years is vaccinated against Polio.